Tottenham are looking to add to their lead when they visit Selhurst Park on Friday to take on Crystal Palace in a 2023-24 English Premier League match. Tottenham (7-2-0) enter the London derby in Matchweek 10 with a two-point lead over Arsenal and reigning champs Manchester City. They have dominated Crystal Palace (3-3-3), who sit 11th in the Premier League table. Spurs have won 13 and drawn two of the past 16 league meetings. Tottenham come off a 2-0 home victory against Fulham in a London derby on Monday, while Palace were crushed 4-0 at Newcastle last Saturday.

Friday's kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in London. The latest Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham odds list Spurs as -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100), while Palace are +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham spread: Spurs -0.5 (-135)

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham over/under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham money line: Palace +380, Spurs -135, Draw +255

CP: Crystal Palace has scored more than one goal once in the nine games.

TOT: Spurs have scored at least twice in eight of its league matches.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs have been rolling under new manager Ange Postecoglou and are one of two unbeaten teams, along with Arsenal. They are 3-2-0 on the road, with a 12-6 advantage in goals. They have outscored Palace 29-9 over the past 16 league meetings, posting a clean sheet in 11 of the 13 victories. The loss of Harry Kane was expected to be a huge blow to Spurs, but Son Heung-Min has taken over the attack, and James Maddison came over from Leicester City to play a huge role.

Son, who scored 23 goals in 2021-22 but dropped to 10 last season, is tied for second in the EPL with seven through nine matches. Maddison is tied for second with five assists and has three goals. Richarlison (one goal, two assists) and Dejan Kulusevski (two goals) support Maddison in a strong midfield. Spurs lead the EPL in shots with 168, 53 more than the Eagles. Son has put 13 on net (tied for third). Spurs average 60% possession, compared to 44% for Palace (seventh-worst in EPL). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles face a Spurs team that could be a little bit weary after just three full days off. The hosts have lost just once at home (1-2-1), and Tottenham tend to play a more open game on the road, which can leave the defense vulnerable. Six of the eight goals Spurs have conceded have come in away matches. Crystal Palace outshot Tottenham 19-14 in the last meeting at Selhurst Park but lost 4-0, as Spurs were more clinical. They also had a 17-10 advantage in shots in last week's loss to the Magpies.

Palace have allowed the fifth-fewest shots on target in the Premier League (32). Only 28% of opponents' attempts are on target, the second-best mark in the league. They held Tottenham to eight shots (three on net) in the latest matchup in May, while putting two of their seven on target. The hosts' only victory in the past 16 matches came at Selhurst Park early in the 2021-22 season, a 3-0 triumph. See which team to pick here.

