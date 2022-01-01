west-ham-palace.jpg
The Premier League is back in action in 2022.

Who's Playing

  • West Ham United @ Crystal Palace
  • Current Records: West Ham United 9-6-4; Crystal Palace 5-6-8

What to Know

West Ham United and Crystal Palace played to a draw at London Stadium and now head to Selhurst Park to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The stars were brightly shining for West Ham in a 4-1 win over Watford on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace got themselves on the board against Norwich City on Tuesday, but Norwich never followed suit. Crystal Palace wrapped up 2021 with a 3-0 victory over the Canaries. The Crystal Palace offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

Their wins bumped West Ham to 9-6-4 and Crystal Palace to 5-6-8. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • Who: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United
  • When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Selhurst Park
  • TV: USA Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Crystal Palace +200; Draw +235; West Ham +140
Series History

West Ham United have won four out of their last 11 games against Crystal Palace.

  • Aug 28, 2021 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. West Ham United 2
  • Jan 26, 2021 - West Ham United 3 vs. Crystal Palace 2
  • Dec 16, 2020 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Dec 26, 2019 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Oct 05, 2019 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Feb 09, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Dec 08, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Crystal Palace 2
  • Jan 30, 2018 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Oct 28, 2017 - West Ham United 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
  • Jan 14, 2017 - West Ham United 3 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Oct 15, 2016 - West Ham United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0