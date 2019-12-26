Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United soccer game
Who's Playing
West Ham United @ Crystal Palace
Current Records: West Ham United 5-8-4; Crystal Palace 6-7-5
What to Know
Crystal Palace took care of business against West Ham United on the road, and will be looking to do the same thing back at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace and West Ham will compete for holiday cheer at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday at Selhurst Park. Since Crystal Palace's past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Newcastle, losing 1-0.
On Saturday, West Ham and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
The last time the two teams met in October, Crystal Palace won by a goal, slipping past the Irons 2-1. Will Crystal Palace repeat their success, or does West Ham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United
- When: Thursday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Ham United have won three out of their last seven games against Crystal Palace.
- Oct 05, 2019 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Feb 09, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 08, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Jan 30, 2018 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. West Ham United 1
- Oct 28, 2017 - West Ham United 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Jan 14, 2017 - West Ham United 3 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Oct 15, 2016 - West Ham United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
-
Man. United vs. Newcastle preview
The Reds are coming off their worst loss in a while
-
Liga MX final preview
The first leg is set for Thursday night
-
Chelsea vs. Southampton preview
The Blues have a ton of momentum after winning at Tottenham
-
PSG's Cavani reportedly joining Atleti
The Uruguayan striker has lost his place in the PSG lineup
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Willian leads Chelsea past Tottenham
The game was marred by racist chants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
Man. City takes care of Leicester
Manchester City picks up a much-needed three points with their win on Saturday