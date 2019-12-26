Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: West Ham United 5-8-4; Crystal Palace 6-7-5

What to Know

Crystal Palace took care of business against West Ham United on the road, and will be looking to do the same thing back at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace and West Ham will compete for holiday cheer at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday at Selhurst Park. Since Crystal Palace's past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Newcastle, losing 1-0.

On Saturday, West Ham and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

The last time the two teams met in October, Crystal Palace won by a goal, slipping past the Irons 2-1. Will Crystal Palace repeat their success, or does West Ham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United When: Thursday at 10 a.m. ET

Thursday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Ham United have won three out of their last seven games against Crystal Palace.