The Premier League is back with midweek action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Wolverhampton 2-4-4; Crystal Palace 2-3-4

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

What to Know

Crystal Palace won both of their matches against Wolverhampton last season (2-0 and 2-0) and is aiming for the same result on Tuesday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3:15 p.m. ET at Selhurst Park.

This past Saturday, Crystal Palace and Leicester City ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Speaking of close games: Wolverhampton dodged a bullet this past Saturday, finishing off Nottingham Forest 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Wolves were the better team in the second half.

After their draw, Crystal Palace will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton When: Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Palace +123; Draw +220; Wolves +235

Series History

Crystal Palace have won four out of their last eight games against Wolverhampton.