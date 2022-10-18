Crystal Palace attempt to post their second win in three outings when they host Wolves in an English Premier League clash on Tuesday. Crystal Palace (2-4-3) have followed a four-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory against Leeds and a 0-0 draw versus Leceister City on Saturday. Wolves (2-3-5) ended a string of three consecutive defeats with a 1-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest in their last outing. Crystal Palace have won three straight meetings with Wolves, outscoring them 5-0 in the process.

Kickoff at Selhurst Park is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Crystal Palace vs. Wolves odds, while Wolves are +245 underdogs. A regulation draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Wolves vs. Crystal Palace picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 243-225-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 37-20-1 on Premier League predictions for a profit of more than $1,400 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Crystal Palace vs. Wolves matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wolves vs. Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves money line: Eagles +115, Wolves +245, Draw +225

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves spread: Eagles -0.5

CRY: The Eagles have posted clean sheets in two of their last four matches

WLV: Wolves have scored a total of four goals in 10 games this season

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves picks: See picks here



Why you should back Crystal Palace



The Eagles are led offensively by Wilfried Zaha, who has scored four goals in eight matches after recording a career-high 14 in 33 contests last season. The 29-year-old forward came up with his best performance of the campaign in a 3-1 victory against Aston Villa on Aug. 20, when he netted back-to-back goals to erase a deficit. Zaha scored in both of Crystal Palace's 2-0 victories versus Wolves last season.

Forward Odsonne Edouard, who recorded six goals in his first campaign with the Eagles in 2021-22, is second on the team with two after scoring in the team's 2-1 triumph over Leeds. Also scoring in that contest was Eberechi Eze, who converted in the 76th minute to break a deadlock. The 24-year-old midfielder netted the lone goal in Crystal Palace's 1-0 win against Wolves in January 2021.

Why you should back Wolves

Wolves ended a stretch of three consecutive matches without a goal in their victory on Saturday. Ruben Neves converted a penalty in the 56th minute to lift Wolverhampton to their second win of the season. The 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder, who scored four goals last season, is tied for the team lead this campaign with two.

Neves is even with countryman Daniel Podence, who already has matched the amount of goals he registered in 26 matches last season. The 26-year-old winger is one goal shy of equaling the highest total he has recorded in four campaigns with Wolves, which he did in 2020-21. Podence last scored on Sept. 3, when he provided the lone goal in a 1-0 triumph over Southampton.

How to make Wolves vs. Crystal Palace picks

Eimer has analyzed Crystal Palace vs. Wolves from all sides and has provided two confident best bets along with a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

So who wins Crystal Palace vs. Wolves on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Wolves vs. Crystal Palace match, all from the soccer expert who is locked in on the game all over the world, and find out.