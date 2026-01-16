Marc Guehi is closing in on a move to Manchester City this month with Oliver Glasner having confirmed that the Crystal Palace captain will not be considered for selection in Saturday's trip to Sunderland.

Guehi is out of contract in the summer and had attracted interest from a host of parties, including Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, over a move at the end of the season. City's pressing need for numbers in defense prompted them to push ahead in the January window and they have now reached what Glasner termed the "final stages" of negotiations.

Major injuries to both Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol led City to accelerate talks to try to sign Guehi this month and, despite speculation that the England international would hold out to maximise his earnings at a free agent, they are not expected to face any great issues in securing an agreement over personal terms with the 25 year old. The signing of the former Chelsea center back will be a particular coup for City, all the more so given the immediate strengthening it offers to their title challenge.

Prior to this weekend's visit to Manchester United, a match for which Guehi will not be eligible, City sit six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with their defense appearing to be the weak point of their side. Having already added Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth this month, Pep Guardiola will have plenty of Premier League experience to boost his attempt to get the title back to the Etihad Stadium.

Palace had been prepared to sell Guehi for the right price this month rather than lose him for nothing in the summer, but were understood to fear a repeat of deadline day in the summer, when a deal with Liverpool collapsed as they had not been left enough time to sign a replacement. Now the Eagles will have more than a fortnight to address a departure they knew was coming sooner or later.

Guehi would depart after four and a half years at Selhurst Park, the undoubted highlight his captaining of the Eagles to their FA Cup Final win over City in May, the first major silverware won by Crystal Palace. Guehi also won the Community Shield in August and established himself as an England international during his time in south London.

"Latest understanding, the deal with Marc is in the final stages," said Glasner. "We can't confirm, but it is not done. The result is Marc doesn't play tomorrow for us.

"When the players want to move on a deal will happen. It looks like it has happened now. Everyone wanted Marc [Guehi] to stay forever... I wish him all the best for the rest of his career. He is still at the beginning of his great career. He is a fantastic guy."

Guehi is not the only landmark figure from the cup win who will soon be elsewhere. Having confirmed his center back's departure, Glasner then delivered the revelation that he too would be leaving Palace, in this case when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Austrian confirmed that he had held talks with chairman Steve Parish in October where he confirmed he would like "a new challenge" after nearly two years in south London.

Glasner had made no secret in the past at his dissatisfaction over losing key players such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise without sufficiently replacing them and it had long been expected that he would move on in the summer. Manchester United are among the clubs understood to be interested in appointing the 51 year old.