Cueva skies penalty kick over crossbar, denying Peru of first World Cup goal since 1982
Peru thought they had their first World Cup goal in 36 years, but it wasn't even close
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
It's been 36 years since Peru last qualified for a World Cup, and on Saturday their 2018 World Cup run began with a date with Denmark. In a back-and-forth scoreless first half that saw both sides create chances in and around the box, Peru held their own against Denmark and finally, just before halftime, their moment arrived. After VAR granted Peru a penalty kick, Christian Cueva stepped up to the spot to deliver a goal that his country has been waiting for since 1982.
He skied it instead. And it wasn't particularly close.
The reaction from his manager, Ricardo Gareca ...
and from Twitter ...
Searching for Christian Cueva's penalty... pic.twitter.com/cVV0qXByON— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 16, 2018
Oh wow. Christian Cueva!#WorldCup#bbcworldcup#PERDENpic.twitter.com/Bo4K0FXR1f— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 16, 2018
Cueva isn’t better than Messi.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 16, 2018
Chargers need to sign Cueva ASAP— Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) June 16, 2018
Looking for the ball after Cueva's missed penalty kick like..#WorldCup#PER#DENpic.twitter.com/5PcZQuGNez— FotMob 🌏🏆 (@FotMob) June 16, 2018
Cueva’s penalty ball has been located in a garden in Chelmsford👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/IB4Cliinrh— Colin Wright (@colinwright1959) June 16, 2018
They found Cueva's ball and the second half is on.— Oh My Goal (@OhMyGoal_US) June 16, 2018
🇵🇪0-0 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/Vb7mHlmoyl
Live look at Cueva's shot: pic.twitter.com/vAcB7mWjzx— SOCCER.COM (@soccerdotcom) June 16, 2018
... was brutal.
But Cueva's teammates and fans rallied behind him.
Fans inside the stadium chant "Cueva, Cueva, Cueva!" lifting the No.8's spirits as all his teammates gather round him to show support.— Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) June 16, 2018
Awful miss.
Incredible love.
Arriba, Perú. https://t.co/af7mCodDbe
I love Cueva’s teammates rallying around him after his missed penalty so that he knows that they have his back.— Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) June 16, 2018
Makes me miss being part of a team.
😢 pic.twitter.com/Goa1379NlK
PAOLO DICIÉNDOLE A CUEVA 'YA PASÓ' ESE ES MI CAPITÁN CARAJO #CHONGOPERU4NOpic.twitter.com/Va2RhPJtlm— M 🇵🇪 (@sparkielaurenz) June 16, 2018
#PER substitutes console Christian Cueva following his first-half penalty miss. pic.twitter.com/hs8fNrzP0z— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 16, 2018
Cueva wasn't the only one to falter from the spot. Earlier on Saturday, Argentina star Lionel Messi saw his penalty kick in a tie game against Iceland get parried away, which means that there have already more missed penalty kicks in the 2018 World Cup than there were back in 2014, according to Gracenote.
The two teams entered halftime with the score knotted at 0-0. Denmark would later take a 1-0 lead on the other side of the break. Peru has responded by nearly scoring on multiple occasions.
You can follow along with our live blog here as Peru tries to get back into the match after a devastating few minutes. They're out-playing Denmark, but the results just haven't been there quite yet, providing yet another reminder that soccer is the cruelest of sports.
-
Denmark vs. Peru preview
It's one of the more intriguing group stage matches of the World Cup
-
France edges Australia on Pogba goal
The opening match of Group C play featured two penalty kick goals and a late goal, thanks to...
-
Nigeria vs. Croatia preview
Two teams that are built to make a run squad off on Saturday
-
Messi misses PK, Argentina ties Iceland
Arguably the world's best player missed a PK and the smallest World Cup nation held on for...
-
World Cup Day 2: Wild draw closes action
It was a wild, fun-filled Day 2 in Russia
-
World Cup: Nigeria vs. Croatia top picks
European soccer expert picks Saturday's 2018 World Cup game