The 2021 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A season is nearly a third of the way through and on Wednesday two teams in the bottom half of the table will go head-to-head. Cuiaba MT is currently 18th in the standings but have taken five points in the last three games and will look to continue to use that momentum to fight out of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Atletico Goianiense is 11th with 15 points and 11 games and could rise back into the top half of the Brazil Serie A table with a win.

Kick-off for Cuiaba MT vs. Atletico Goianiense is set for 6:00 p.m. ET. Cuiaba MT is the +150 money-line favorite (risk $100 to win $150) in the latest Cuiaba MT vs. Atletico Goianiense odds and the over-under is 2.5 goals. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the UEFA Champions League and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Cuiaba MT vs. Atletico Goianiense

Date: Wednesday, July 21

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Brasileiro Serie A picks for Cuiaba MT vs. Atletico Goianiense

Before you tune in to Wednesday's Brasileiro Serie A matchup, you need to see the Brazil Serie A picks from European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Cuiaba MT vs. Atletico Goianiense, Green is backing both teams to score at +120 odds. Both teams are in the bottom half of the table entering Wednesday's action but Cuiaba MT has scored five goals in its last two games while Atletico Goianiense have managed a goal in four of five games since the start of July.

"Cuaiba has only kept two clean sheets this season, so Atlético Goianiense is likely to score in this game. The big question is whether Cuaiba can breach the stubborn Atlético Goianiense," Green told SportsLine.

"It has scored six times in its last three games, and it is at home for this clash, while Atlético Goianiense has gone three matches without a clean sheet, so we could also see Cuaiba get on the score sheet. It is unlikely to be a high-scoring game, but it could finish 1-1."

Watch Brazil Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Brasileiro Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.