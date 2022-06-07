Two teams on opposite ends of the Brazilian Serie A table face off in what should be a very interesting match on Tuesday when the league-leading SC Corinthians and relegation-bound Cuiaba collide. The visiting Corinthians have sustained only one loss and are unbeaten across all competitions in 11 straight matches, but are only beating the competition by very slim margins. Meanwhile, Cuiaba only has two wins to start off their season and still doesn't have a win at home, but has yet to be shut out on home soil despite giving up the most goals in Brazil Serie A play. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The latest Cuiaba vs. Corinthians odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Corinthians as the +140 favorite (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line. Cuiaba is listed as the +230 underdog, while a draw is priced at +195.

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Cuiaba vs. Corinthians, Eimer is betting Corinthians on the money line for a +140 payout. The expert knows the league-leaders are on a roll right now and are a particularly big threat when they play on the road -- a stark contrast to host team Cuiaba, who have yet to get a victory on their own pitch.



That being said, all of Corinthians wins so far this season have been by very small margins, which makes the likelihood of a draw a bit higher.



"Corinthians are not a team that comes out like Bayern Munich or Manchester City and just beats up on teams," Eimer told SportsLine. "They are the type of team that wins 1-0, 2-0, or draws. The scores in their last five games this year have been 1-0, 1-1, 1-1, 1-1, 1-1. Our bets are based around the fact that Corinthians will most likely either draw or win this game, so we're playing a slight risk on the money line and going for a safer bet with a higher unit count on the draw no bet."

