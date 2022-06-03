The 2022 CONCACAF Nations League is going to get interesting when Curacao hosts Honduras on Friday. Curacao defeated Honduras 1-0 when the sides last faced off in 2019, so Honduras is going to be looking for payback. But Los Catrachos will also be in fight mode after coming in last place in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. They visit a Curacao club that hasn't played since October and hasn't won a match of any kind since defeating British Virgin Islands 8-0 nearly a year ago. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Curacao vs. Honduras odds list Honduras as the -235 favorite (risk $235 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Curacao is the +700 underdog. A draw is priced at +280, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Curacao vs. Honduras

Curacao vs. Honduras date: Friday, June 3

Curacao vs. Honduras time: 8 p.m. ET

Curacao vs. Honduras live stream: Paramount+

CONCACAF Nations League picks for Honduras vs. Curacao

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the CONCACAF Nations League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has gone 93-71 in his last 164 soccer picks, returning more than $2,400 for $100 bettors.

For Curacao vs. Honduras, Sutton is taking Honduras at -0.5 (+150). The expert believes Los Catrachos will start the Nations League on the right foot despite not picking up a win in their last 17 matches across all competitions. Honduras has faired well on the road, and should have an extra edge after being stymied by Jamaica 2-1 to close out the World Cup qualifiers in March.

On paper, Art Langeler's side has a leg up in this matchup having defeated Honduras twice out of the three total times these teams have met. But the expert doesn't see Curacao breaking out of their current slump.

"Curacao is winless in its last five games across all competitions, while Honduras has found the back of the net in four of its last five games on the road," Sutton told SportsLine. "Plus, Honduras suffered a 1-0 setback against Curacao back in 2019, so revenge could play a factor on Friday."

