The quarterfinals in Euro 2020 continue on Saturday as Czech Republic face off against Denmark at Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Denmark is coming off a big round of 16 victory where they defeated Wales, 4-0. The Czech Republic advanced into the quarterfinal round after defeating the Netherlands, 2-0. The winner of the quarterfinal battle will secure a place in the semifinals starting on July 6 and face either England or Ukraine.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 3 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Baku Olympic Stadium -- Baku, Azerbaijan

TV: ESPN/Univision | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Czech Republic +700; Draw +250; Denmark -175 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Czech Republic: Czech Republic manager Jaroslav Silhavy has his squad playing with confidence as the knock out rounds continue, especially forward Patrik Schick. The Czech striker has come up with big goals for his team during their Euros campaign, and scored his fourth of the tournament in their previous match against the Netherlands. Defender Jan Boril is available for selection once again after serving a suspension, and Silhavy will likely welcome his return to the starting eleven against Denmark.

Denmark: The trajectory of the Danes throughout their Euro campaign has been filled with high emotion and big results, and the momentum and timing of team form is on pace to continue as quarterfinals begin. Manager Kasper Hjulmand has his team united as they've caught fire after losing their first two matches in the group stage. Their big 4-0 win against Wales as Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard, coould be a springboard for another big game for Denmark to advance.

Prediction

Should be a tight and closely contested match in this one, but Denmark is riding a remarkable wave of momentum this tournament. A narrow win for the Danes. Pick: Czech Republic 1 Denmark 2