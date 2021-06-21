Top spot in Euro 2020 Group D is on the line at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday as England host the Czech Republic looking to move on from their disappointing goalless draw against Scotland. The visitors to London have started the tournament in impressive fashion, particularly forward Patrik Schick, who is level with Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the Golden Boot standings.

England need to win if they are to top Group D, for the Czechs a point will be enough to guarantee them top spot on goal difference. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, June 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, United Kingdom

Storylines

Czech Republic: If past evidence is anything to go on, Schick is not far away from the sort of goal return at Euro 2020 that will see him crowned its Golden Boot winner. Five years ago -- the first 24 team tournament -- Antoine Griezmann won it with six goals but second place needed only three, a return that won the scoring title in 2012 and 1992. His manager has no doubts that the Czech striker can match the achievement of Milan Baros at Euro 2004 and win the prize.

"We know Patrik is a great goal scorer and he confirmed that," said Czech Republic boss Jaroslav Silhavy. "I believe we will advance to the next stage and he will score many more goals here. Milan Baros was a great scorer. If I remember he was the top scorer at the Euros in Portugal, and I would hope the same happens for Patrik. I believe in him."

England: It would certainly be unwise for England to assume that it is entirely up to them whether they finish first or second behind a Czech side that have impressed this tournament but it is certainly worth Gareth Southgate and his players considering which path would be the most favorable to the latter stages of the tournament.

It will not help them that they will not know come kick off whether the runners-up of Group E are a more pleasant option than those from Group F. Win against the Czechs and they may face France, Portugal or Germany (the latter being the most likely). Finishing second in Group B seemed to offer an easier round of 16 tie but if Sweden beat Poland then the best Spain can manage is second place in Group E and a game against Group B's runners-up. Perhaps it is all sufficiently convoluted that the best bet is simply to try to win your games and work out what comes next from there on.

Prediction

It is unlikely to be an easy test against a robust Czech side but England should have the quality to get the job done in Wembley. Pick: Czech Republic 1 England 2