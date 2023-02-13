Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto announced on Monday that he is gay. He becomes the second current openly gay soccer player in top-tier men's professional soccer, joining Australian Josh Cavallo, who announced he was gay back in 2021. The current Sparta Prague player, on loan from Getafe, has spent most of his soccer career in Italy playing for Udinese, Ascoli and Sampdoria before joining Getafe in the summer of 2021.

The Czech Republic midfielder announced the news via his social media channels.

"Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have my family, I have my friends," he said.

"Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fears. Without prejudice. Without violence. But with love. I'm homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."

His current club, Sparta Prague, issued a statement after his video message.

"Jakub spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club some time ago. Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jacob. Nothing else matters."

Jankto, 27, has 45 appearances for his national team. He played in all five of his team's matches at Euro 2020 as the Czechs made the quarterfinals.