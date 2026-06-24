Czechia vs. Mexico live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups

Javier Aguirre's Mexico squad enter matchday three at the World Cup exactly how they'd prefer, with Group A wrapped up and waiting to see who their opponent will be in the round of 32. But despite winning their first two matches, it still feels like El Tri aren't clicking fully, which makes it hard to see how they'll approach their final group stage match against Czechia at Estadio Azteca. With defender Cesar Montes returning from suspension, this match is a good time to get him playing time, but Aguirre had a strong defense with Edson Alvarez at center back against South Korea, which is something to watch.

While Aguirre won't give anything away when it comes to his lineup -- even though he was asked many times if Guillermo Ochoa would start -- it would make sense for there to be some rotation. Brian Guitierrez will be suspended if he picks up another yellow card, and it doesn't make much sense to start Raul Jimenez considering his importance to the team. With Santiago Gimenez having plenty to prove himself, it's a great chance for Aguirre to unleash him against a Czechia side who are trying to advance.

Group A scenarios explained

How to watch Czechia vs. Mexico

Date: Wednesday, June 24 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Czechia +260; Draw +290; Mexico -110

Czechia vs. Mexico predicted starting lineups

Portugal: Raúl Rangel, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, César Montes, Jorge Sánchez, Erik Lira, Julina Quiñones, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Alexis Vega, Santiago Giménez

Czechia: Matej Kovar, Ladislav Krejci, Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, Alexandr Sojka, Lukas Cerv, Vladimir Darida, Michal Sadilek, Vladimir Coufal, Patrik Schick, Adam Hlozek

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Czechia vs. Mexico pick, prediction

Playing in a hostile environment, Czechia will struggle early in the match, with Mexico getting off to a fast start. But El Tri's attack hasn't been able to keep pressure on while playing against a full-strength side, and that's where Czechia can finally get something going via Patrik Schick, who has struggled during the group stage, nabbing a draw that won't be enough. Pick: Czechia 1, Mexico 1

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.