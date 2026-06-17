Czechia vs. South Africa odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 18-8 roll

Czechia had their seven-game unbeaten streak snapped in a 2-1 loss to South Korea to open their 2026 World Cup experience. It's must-win time now for Czechia and South Africa when they meet in group stage action on Thursday. South Africa also lost in their World Cup opener, 2-0 to Mexico. To make it even tougher for the South Africans, top midfielders Yaya Sithole and Thema Zwane received red cards in the opener and will miss Thursday's critical game.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Atlanta. The latest Czechia vs. South Africa odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Czechia as the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with South Africa at +370, and a draw at +270. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any South Africa vs. Czechia picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Czechia vs. South Africa predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Czechia vs. South Africa and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for South Africa vs. Czechia:

Czechia vs. South Africa 90-minute money line Czechia -130, South Africa +370, Draw +270 Czechia vs. South Africa over/under: 2.5 goals Czechia vs. South Africa spread: Czechia -1.5 (+230) Czechia vs. South Africa picks: See picks at SportsLine Czechia vs. South Africa streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Czechia vs. South Africa predictions

After examining Czechia vs. South Africa from every angle, Green is leaning toward the Under of 2.5 goals. The last six Czechia games have totals at least three goals, but don't expect much of an attack from the African side, which possesses a strong defense. Only once in South Africa's last five matches has more than two goals been tallied.

"The South African attack also looked pretty blunt against Mexico. Burnley's Lyle Foster is a talented striker, but he didn't receive much service, while fellow forward Iqraam Rayners didn't muster a single shot on goal," Green told SportsLine. See Green's best bets for Czechia vs. South Africa at SportsLine, and you can back the Under of 2.5 goals in Czechia vs. South Africa at FanDuel here:

How to make Czechia vs. South Africa picks

After studying South Africa vs. Czechia from every angle, Green has locked in another two best bets, including one pick that returns plus-money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Czechia vs. South Africa? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Czechia vs. South Africa, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.