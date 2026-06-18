Czechia vs. South Africa live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Czechia and South Africa return for their second match of the 2026 World Cup after both suffered defeats in their opening games against South Korea and Mexico, respectively. Czechia appeared on course for a positive start when Ladislav Kreicj headed them into the lead just before the hour mark against South Korea. However, the Koreans responded with two goals in the second half, condemning the Czechs to a 2-1 defeat and handing them their first loss in a World Cup group-stage opener since 1970.

South Africa, meanwhile, were beaten 2-0 by co-hosts Mexico in the tournament's opener at Mexico City Stadium, with a goal in each half securing victory for the hosts.

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Bafana Bafana's frustrations were demonstrated when Sphephelo Sithole and substitute Themba Zwane were both sent off in the second half. Zwane will also miss the third game of the group stage against Korea Republic as he has been suspended for three matches for his red card in the opening game, pending appeal. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

How to watch Czechia vs. South Africa

Date: Thursday, June 18 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Czechia -125; Draw +250; South Africa +228

Czechia vs. South Africa predicted starting lineups

Czechia: Matej Kovar, Ladislav Krejci, Robin Hranac, Stepan Chaloupek, David Jurasek, Tomas Socek, Michal Sadilek, Vladamir Coufal, Lucas Provod, Pavel Sulk, Patrik Schick.

South Africa: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi; Lyle Foster

Czechia vs. South Africa pick, prediction

Czechia are the favourites against South Africa and need a win after losing the opening match of the World Cup against South Korea. Pick: Czechia 2, South Africa 1.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.