D.C. United defender Chris Odoi-Atsem gets support from forward Wayne Rooney after cancer diagnosis

Chris Odoi-Atsem has a team at his back as he begins treatment for Stage Two Hodgkin's lymphoma. The D.C. United defender revealed on Tuesday that he was diagnosed with the disease, and he'll undergo four months of chemotherapy. Odoi-Atsem, however, isn't getting down with the news.

"I feel truly blessed to have caught this disease at any early stage and have a medical team that is confident that I will make a full recovery," Odoi-Atsem said in a statement. "I want to use my situation to raise awareness and help others in similar situations who are going through their own individual battles. This is only temporary, God will see me through and I will be back to where I'm supposed to be -- on the soccer field."

D.C. United also lent support to Odoi-Atsem, with forward Wayne Rooney and the rest of the team leaving heartfelt messages for him on Tuesday.

Defender Chris Odoi-Atsem has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. We’re all behind you, Chris.



"We know it's a difficult situation you are in but you are a fighter, you'll get through it and we are all behind you," Rooney said in the message. "Here at DC United we will all support you through whatever you are going through and help you every step of the way."

The rest of the team followed with words of support for Odoi-Atsem. It doesn't look like he's going to let this hold him back for long, and he'll back supporting his teammates as soon as he can.