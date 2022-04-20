MLS club D.C. United have fired head coach Hernan Losada, according to The Athletic. The capital club currently sit in dead last in the Eastern Conference with two wins and four losses but are coming off a win in the U.S. Open Cup, defeating Flower City Union 3-0 on Tuesday.

Losada, 39, became the team's manager in 2021 after coaching Belgian side Beerschot. The former Independiente and Universidad de Chile midfielder finished with a 16-19-5 record as the coach of D.C. United, barely missing out on the playoffs a season ago.

The report says he will be replaced by assistant Chad Ashton on an interim basis.

The club never fully adjusted to his style, his emphasis on fitness and high pressure, and selling Kevin Paredes and trading Paul Arriola did not see the team replenish their depleted roster to truly contend.

The club has yet to make an official announcement on the move.

