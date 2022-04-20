MLS club D.C. United have fired head coach Hernan Losada, the club announced on Tuesday. The capital club currently sit in dead last in the Eastern Conference with two wins and four losses but are coming off a win in the U.S. Open Cup, defeating Flower City Union 3-0 on Tuesday.

Losada, 39, became the team's manager in 2021 after coaching Belgian side Beerschot. The former Independiente and Universidad de Chile midfielder finished with a 16-19-5 record as the coach of D.C. United, barely missing out on the playoffs a season ago.

The club never fully adjusted to Losada's style, his emphasis on fitness and high pressure, and selling Kevin Paredes and trading Paul Arriola did not see the team replenish their depleted roster to truly contend.

"We'd like to thank Heran for his time at the club and the energy he brought, as well as the attack-minded, front-foot philosophy and style of play he instilled within our club," Dave Kasper, presdent of the club's soccer operations, said in a statement. "We wish him great success moving forward."

Assistant Chad Ashton takes over on an interim basis.

"We believe that Chad's ability to prepare for upcoming opponents and man manage players and in-game strategic match situations paired with his knowledge of the league will provide a springboard to further progress our style of play and enable us to compete at a higher-level as we push forward for a successful season," Kasper said.