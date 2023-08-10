D.C. United and Taxi Fountas have agreed to mutually terminate the striker's contract following the player being placed on administrative leave after an incident with his teammate Nigel Robertha. The duo got into an altercation last month with Fountas allegedly directing a racial slur at Robertha. Both were placed on paid administrative leave while D.C. United investigated the incident. While Robertha would rejoin the team, Fountas remained on leave.

Major League Soccer released a statement on the incident calling the allegations "credible."

"It was announced earlier today that D.C. United and forward Taxi Fountas have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, effective immediately. Fountas was placed on administrative leave on July 21 following credible allegations that he used prohibited and discriminatory language against another player. Major League Soccer and its clubs are committed to eradicating racism from the game," the statement read.

This wasn't the first time that Fountas was accused of using a racial slur during his short time in MLS as a match versus Inter Miami had to be paused due to a scuffle with Jamaican international Damien Lowe and Fountas last fall. An MLS investigation could not confirm those allegations. After the situation, Fountas was given leave from the team for the remainder of the season before returning to play this season.

Now, D.C. United will need to go back to the drawing board to see who will partner Christian Benteke in the attack as the club look to move past a whirlwind month that also saw an athletic trainer terminated for using a discriminatory hand gesture in a team picture.