D.C. United vs. Orlando City: Date, time, how to watch, stream the MLS match

Both D.C. United and Orlando City SC could seriously use a win in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer, and the foes will have a chance to get one against each other this weekend.

As MLS noted, the United currently sit at the bottom of the East and are fresh off a 1-1 draw vs. Montreal, whereas Orlando City ranks eighth in the conference after their own draw -- a 3-3 affair -- vs. the New England Revolution. D.C. took three of the first four meetings between the two teams, but Orlando City has had the upper hand of late, winning three of its last four matches against the United, who are 6-13-5 on the year.

The rivals will square off under the Sunday night lights from Audi Field this weekend, and here's how you can tune in:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 12

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)