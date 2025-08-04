Al-Hilal are expected to bid for Darwin Nunez in the coming days, according to CBS Sports sources, with the Liverpool striker having emerged as their primary striker target.

Nunez is believed to be valued at around $80 million with Liverpool keen to recoup much of the then-club record $115.6 million they committed to paying Benfica in the summer of 2022. Such a fee would be within the means of Al-Hilal, one of four Pro League clubs owned by Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, but it would be by some distance the second most expensive fee they have ever committed to, bettered only by their signing of Neymar two years ago.

Nunez is also wanted by AC Milan, who have created significant space in their wage bill through departures such as Tijani Reijnders, Theo Hernandez and loanee Kyle Walker in recent weeks.

The Uruguayan was not Al-Hilal's primary target heading into the summer with the Riyadh club having initially targeted Victor Osimhen, who favored a return to Galatasaray. Benjamin Sesko was next on their list, as revealed by CBS Sports, while a move for Alexander Isak of Newcastle, also owned by PIF, was discussed internally, though neither forward is thought be to be keen on a move to Saudi Arabia. Should Nunez be tempted -- and it is understood he has not dismissed the possibility of moving to the Pro League -- he could be offered a salary of at least $35 million a year.

Nunez has struggled to live up to lofty expectations in the three years since he arrived at Anfield and was a relatively peripheral figure in Liverpool's Premier League title triumph last season, starting only eight games. Across 143 games for the Reds the 26 year old has scored 40 goals and provided 26 assists.

His departure would strengthen Liverpool's financial armory as they pursue the signature of Isak, for whom they saw an offer of $146 million rejected on Friday. Newcastle swiftly rejected that bid but their manager Eddie Howe has acknowledged that "the situation is far from ideal" with his side targeting Sesko, who could serve as a replacement for Isak.