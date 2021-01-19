Real Madrid are ready to conclude the signing of David Alaba. The six-time Austrian Footballer of the Year Award winner will soon sign his contract and will become a Real player for the 2021-22 season. Alaba, currently on Bayern Munich, will join Los Blancos as a free agent. We reported in early January that Real were in pole position to land Alaba.

Liverpool made an important offer in December as did PSG, but both clubs were unsuccessful. As for Barcelona: They were unable to bid due to their current economic situation as they await a new president. Bayern Munich tried three times to offer a new contract extension, but ultimately Alaba's dream was to suit up in the all-white kit of Real Madrid and play in Spain.

Real swooped in with a €12 million-per-season (after taxes) offer until 2025. The pre-contract was put in place in the beginning of January, and the official signing will come in the next few weeks.

Alaba will end the season at Bayern Munich before becoming a new Real player next season. This choice is not directly linked to the situation of Sergio Ramos' contract, with which Real continue to negotiate for the renewal, but have come up short of an agreement thus far.

Alaba will leave Bayern with at least nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles, including last season under manager Hansi Flick when the Bavarians held off PSG to capture the sixth UCL trophy in club history. The all-world defender helped the Bayern become the second-ever European club to capture the continental treble in two different seasons (2012-13 and 2019-20).

