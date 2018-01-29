David Beckham launches MLS Miami: What to know about the newest expansion team

MIAMI -- After four years of doubt and uncertainty, Major League Soccer is finally coming to the city of Miami. The league made the news official during a Monday announcement that featured commissioner Don Garber and English soccer legend David Beckham at the Adrienne Arsht Center.



Here's everything you need to know about the newest MLS franchise:

Who is in charge of this team?

New Miami MLS owner David Beckham being introduced pic.twitter.com/07uZq8A7lk — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) January 29, 2018

If you recall, on Feb. 5, 2014 -- almost four years to the day -- Beckham and Garber held a similar press conference to announce their plans for Miami. Since that announcement, Beckham's ownership group has been revamped. Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure and "American Idol" creator Simon Fuller stayed put while adding SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and local businessmen Jorge and Jose Mas to the group of investors. If the name Mas sounds familiar, it's because Jorge was one of the finalists to purchase the Miami Marlins. Mas lost out on the Major League Baseball franchise to an ownership group led by Derek Jeter. During Monday's event, Jorge Mas told the spectators that he reached out to Beckham's investors on Nov. 7, and the rest was history.

Beckham confirmed to the Miami Herald that he will oversee the day-to-day soccer operations and has plans to be a hands-on owner.

When will they play?

Although a date was not given during the presentation, Garber confirmed that the team will play its first game in 2020. By then, there will be four teams in the southeastern region of the United States: Miami, Orlando, Atlanta and Nashville.

Commissioner Garber confirms the team will start in 2020 and play in a temporary venue — Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) January 29, 2018

Where will they play?

Miami's team will play in a privately-developed stadium in Overtown. According to Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez, the stadium will likely not be ready for the inaugural season, which means Beckham's team will play in a temporary venue until their stadium is ready. Possible options include Hard Rock Stadium (home of the Miami Dolphins), Marlins Park (home of the Miami Marlins) and FIU Stadium (home of FIU football and Miami FC soccer).

Carlos Giménez says it will take “2-3 or 3-4 years” to build. Seemed like a foregone conclusion but now we know #FutbolMiamiMLS is very likely to begin in a temporary venue. #MLSMIAMI #MLS #MLS2Miami — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) January 29, 2018

The new MLS stadium will be designed by Populous, the same firm that has designed MLS stadiums in Houston, Kansas City and Colorado. The group has also worked with D.C. United's new stadium which launches this year, and Minnesota United's new facility which launches in 2019.

What are they going to call this team?

Unfortunately, a team name was not given during Monday's event, but according to the Miami Herald, a name is expected to be rolled out in the next few months.

What are the team colors?

Like the team name, Beckham did not reveal team colors during the announcement. A color scheme could be rolled out in the next few months along with the team name. That said, Beckham's ownership group received black and white MLS scarves from Garber. Who knows if that's a hint. Make what you will with that.

David Beckham on Miami MLS franchise: There were some bumps on the road, but I never gave up #futbolmiamimls pic.twitter.com/717gxSZlzd — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) January 29, 2018

Is this going to be any different than the last time Miami had an MLS team?

The city of Miami was awarded a franchise in 1998 which became the Miami Fusion. They originally planned to play at the Orange Bowl, but after failing to reach an agreement with the city of Miami, the Fusion settled for Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale as their home, which sits 20,000-plus. Lockhart is 31 miles away from the heart of Miami. MLS pulled the plug on the Fusion in 2002, reportedly due to fan attendance and lack of revenue.

Things are being done differently this time around. It's why the process may have taken so long. For starters, this time around, the club will actually play its games in Miami. Garber has been committed to launching an MLS franchise in Miami since at least 2014 but he wasn't ready to give Beckham's camp the green light until they checked off all the boxes. A soccer-specific stadium in Miami was part of the reason why this may have taken so long.

Beckham is also a huge name that can attract other stars to come join him in Miami. During Monday's presentation, the following video clip of famous celebrities, athletes and family members was played:

You may have noticed retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt in the clip saying, "If you need a striker, I'm your guy." While that might not the type of big signing Miami fans are expecting from Beckham, the new MLS owner did hint that as soon as he announced plans for a franchise, he began receiving phone calls from many top players interested in joining.

Beckham: “I’ve gotten many phone calls from many top players (I’m not gonna say any names) saying ‘I’m in.’” — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) January 29, 2018

Only time will tell how different this franchise will be from the Fusion. For now, Miami fans or Beckham fans will have to wait two more years before seeing their dreams come to fruition.