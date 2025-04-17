Inter Miami co-owner and Manchester United legend David Beckham heaped praise on Arsenal after they beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, admitting that it is "great to see an English team" in the semifinals of the competition. Arsenal notched a commanding 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid this month to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2009 and are also the first English side since the Manchester City team that won the Champions League two years ago to go this far in the competition. Though Beckham played for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal's upcoming opponent Paris Saint-Germain, he was happy for the Gunners – in part because one of his sons is an ardent supporter.

"I actually think it's great to see an English team in the semis," he said during an appearance on the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show. "Obviously, if they go on and obviously beat PSG and get to the final, I think it'll be a special thing for them as a club, for Mikel [Arteta] as a manager and for the team and the performances that they've put in the Champions League this year, but obviously, I know my son's watching so I hope they do well in the Champions League but they're coming up against PSG so I know who I'll be supporting on the night but we always want English teams to do well. It's such a special competition."

Beckham also praised the Gunners for their performances in the two legs against Real Madrid, even if it made for an awkward viewing experience with his Arsenal-supporting son and his friend.

"I think a lof of people actually expected a little bit of a comeback, you know?" he said about Real Madrid. "It's what they were all saying in Madrid, the day of the game and the lead up to it, but in all honesty, the two games, Arsenal deserved it. I think it was the complete performance from Arsenal – great individual performances, great team performance, and then obviously a great management by Mikel [Arteta], so they deserved it, but I was expecting a little bit more of a comeback today but just wasn't meant to be. They managed the game so well and great performances from all defense and then obviously with Declan [Rice] and Bukayo [Saka], I think it was an exceptional performance away from home."

'Beckham and Friends Live' comes to Paramount+

Beckham checked into the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show as he gears up for "Beckham and Friends Live," an alternative live broadcast that will air on Paramount+ for the semifinals and final.

The show will be hosted by Kate Scott, the anchor of the UEFA Champions League Today show, and will feature Beckham alongside some guests as they enjoy the latter stages of Europe's top club competition. The first two editions of "Beckham and Friends Live" will take place in London for the second legs of the semifinals on May 6 and 7 before the show goes to Munich for the final from the Allianz Arena on May 31.

Beckham is still playing his cards close to his chest on the friends who will join him, but he took time on Wednesday to offer a little preview of the show.

"I'm actually really looking forward to turn out with a few mates, few glasses of wine and watch the game and great conversation," he said.