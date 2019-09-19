David Silva could reportedly join David Beckham's Inter Miami project and become newest MLS superstar

One of the world's best players and a Premier League legend may be on his way to Major League Soccer. According to The Independent, Manchester City star David Silva will leave the reigning Premier League champions at the end of the season and could be off to join David Beckham's Inter Miami. The report says Silva is "likely to join" the MLS club come next year and that he's attracted by being the marquee signing for Miami's inaugural season.

Silva became a star at Spanish club Valencia before moving to Manchester City nine years ago where he became a superstar. In England, he's won the Premier League four times and the FA Cup twice, while also winning the World Cup and two UEFA Euro titles for Spain.

If Miami can land Silva, one of the best non-English players to play in the Premier League, it would be a massive signing. At 33, he's still one of the top midfielders in the world. He's got incredible vision, an unmatched passing ability and he's also a great goal-scoring midfield. He has over 140 career goals.

It's important to note that Silva wouldn't likely be available until the middle of the MLS season if he does join. Manchester City's season doesn't end until May, and he would likely take a break before ramping up his conditioning and joining the team in June or July. Silva won't participate in Euro 2020 with Spain after he retired from the national team last year.