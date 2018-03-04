Davide Astori, Fiorentina captain and Italy international, dies at 31; Serie A postponed

Fiorentina captain Davide Astori died on Sunday at his hotel at the age of 31. Fiorentina confirmed on their official Twitter feed that the defender died following a "sudden illness" overnight.

La Fiorentina profondamente sconvolta si trova costretta a comunicare che e' scomparso il suo capitano Davide Astori, colto da improvviso malore.

Per la terribile e delicata situazione, e soprattutto per rispetto della sua famiglia si fa appello alla sensibilità di tutti. pic.twitter.com/bFGnkReWEC — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) March 4, 2018

"Fiorentina is profoundly shocked to announce the death of captain Davide Astori after a sudden illness."

All Serie A games scheduled on Sunday have been postponed, and the world of soccer was left in shock with the news of Astori's passing. Astori played for Roma, Cagliari and other clubs in his career and represented the Italian national team 14 times.

Here's what his former national team coach, Chelsea's Antonio Conte, had to say:

WATCH: Antonio Conte's touching tribute to Fiorentina captain, Davide Astori, who he managed when with the national team. 😪👏🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/UhYTqrV0UB — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2018

Barcelona held a moment of silence before their match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday:

Paying our respects to Quini and Davide Astori. pic.twitter.com/KfTnTSetZV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 4, 2018

And there were many more messages of support, but none better than that of Gianluigi Buffon, the Juventus legend who played on the national team with him. Here's what he wrote on Instagram:

"Hello dear Asto, I hardly publicly expressed a thought about a person, because I have always thought that the beauty and the uniqueness of relationships, mutual respect and affection, were not [to be shared] with those who do not have the delicacy to respect certain ties. "In your case, I feel I am making an exception to my rule, because you have a young wife and family members who are suffering, but especially your little girl deserves to know that her father was in all respects a perfect person, a great., perfect person. "You were the best expression of an ancient, surpassed world, in which values such as altruism, elegance, education and respect for others, were masters. Congratulations indeed, you were one of the best sports figures in which I came across. RIP."

It's not yet known when Sunday's matches will be made up, but none of that is important during a time like this. Thoughts are with Astori's family, Fiorentina and everyone who knew him.