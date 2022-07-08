The Philadelphia Union look to avoid a three-game winless streak when they host DC United in an MLS Eastern Conference showdown on Friday. Philadelphia (7-9-2) is second in the conference standings, two points behind the New York Red Bulls, but was held without a goal in a loss to Chicago on June 29 and a draw against Columbus four days later. DC United (5-2-9) is tied with the Fire for last in the East but ended its seven-game winless stretch on Monday with a 5-3 triumph over Orlando City SC.

Kickoff at Subaru Park is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Philadelphia Union vs. DC United odds from Caesars Sportsbook. DC United is the +370 underdog and a regulation draw is +270 while the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before locking in any DC United vs. Philadelphia Union picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down Philadelphia Union vs. DC United from every angle and just revealed his MLS picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for DC United vs. Philadelphia Union:

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United spread: Philadelphia -0.5 (-135)

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United over-under: 2.5 goals

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United money line: Philadelphia -130, DC United +370, Draw +270

PHI: The Union have failed to score more than two goals in 18 games this season

DC: DC United has allowed 20 goals over its last eight matches

Why you should back the Philadelphia Union

The Union don't score much, but they don't need to as they are the top defensive team in MLS this season. Philadelphia has allowed a league-low 13 goals - five fewer than the second-best club (Columbus). The Union have posted seven clean sheets and are tied with the Red Bulls for second in the East with a plus-9 goal differential.

Philadelphia is led offensively by 26-year-old Hungarian midfielder Daniel Gazdag, who has scored a team-high seven goals and added a pair of assists. The Union have also received strong production from Argentinian forward Julian Carranza as the 22-year-old has netted four goals and assisted on three others. Carranza shares the club lead in assists with 27-year-old Brazilian forward Sergio Santos, who recorded a goal and an assist in Philadelphia's 2-1 victory against DC United on July 17, 2021.

Why you should back DC United

DC United is riding high after posting its first victory since defeating Houston 2-0 on May 7. Taxiarchis Fountas came up with the best performance of his first MLS season in the triumph over Orlando City, registering a hat trick for his third multi-goal effort of the year. The 26-year-old Greek midfielder leads DC United and is tied for fourth in the league with nine goals in 10 matches.

Second on the club in goals is 32-year-old Norwegian striker Ola Kamara, who has recorded six after sharing the MLS lead with 19 last season. One of his goals in 2021 came on Aug. 28 in a 3-1 victory against Philadelphia, which ended DC United's 10-game winless streak during league play in the all-time series. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Ecuadorian forward Michael Estrada has notched four tallies and three assists over 13 matches in his first MLS season.

