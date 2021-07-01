West Ham remain firm in their resolve to repel any interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in Declan Rice after the England international rejected a contract offer from the Hammers. Rice is not pushing for a move away from the club nor are West Ham resigned to losing him and they are expected to make a further offer of fresh terms for the 22-year-old, who has excelled at Euro 2020 after several impressive seasons at the club level.

Rice has three years remaining on his current contract with West Ham holding an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months should they wish. As such the Hammers are well placed to repel any interest in their academy graduate, who manager David Moyes has previously said would cost "Bank of England money" to sign. That would amount to a fee that is likely to be in nine figures.

Manchester United are long term admirers of Rice and believe he could offer them the shielding presence in midfield that they have previously lacked. They also have Jesse Lingard on their books, the attacking midfielder being a prime target for Moyes after an outstanding loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of the season. Whilst at the turn of the year Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were viewed as best placed to make a move for the West Ham vice captain, Chelsea have subsequently reignited interest that has waxed and waned over recent years. Former manager Frank Lampard was a huge admirer of Rice, pushing for his signature in the summer of 2020, but their interest cooled somewhat late in the window.

Lampard's successor Thomas Tuchel is no less impressed by Rice, who spent time in the Chelsea academy early in his career and is close friends with Mason Mount. Neither the Blues nor United have made an offer to West Ham.

Rice's reticence to sign a contract could be informed by the difficulties faced by England teammate Harry Kane, who has made no secret of his desire to leave Tottenham to test himself at a perennial contender. However the six-year deal he signed in 2018 has limited his flexibility in the market and leaves the striker, who turns 28 later this month, at risk of being priced out of a transfer away from Spurs in his remaining prime years.