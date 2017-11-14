Denmark clinches spot in 2018 World Cup thanks to Eriksen's hat trick over Ireland

Denmark has qualified for the 2018 World Cup, and Christian Eriksen played the role of the hero. The dynamic midfielder scored a hat trick as the Danes beat Ireland 5-1 in their playoff, moving through 5-1 on aggregate after the first leg finished scoreless.

The Tottenham man produced some beautiful goals in the process, grabbing two of them in the second half. Here's how he did it.

Shane Duffy got Ireland ahead after just six minutes but an own goal in the 29th minute made it 1-1. Then Eriksen did this in the 32nd minute:

Poulsen provides the pressure, Eriksen the magic.



Then just after the hour mark, he made it 3-1 with another lovely effort:

Then he was given a gift for the final one, that all but assured Denmark qualification and killed off the hopes of the Irish.

And with that heroic performance, Denmark qualifies for the World Cup for the first time since 2010.