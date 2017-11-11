Ireland vs. Denmark live stream info, TV channel, updates: How to watch World Cup qualifying on TV, stream online

The first leg provides each team with a chance to put one foot in Russia

Denmark and Ireland square off on Saturday in the first leg of their World Cup playoff, as each look to make it to Russia 2018. The first leg provides both nations with a fantastic opportunity to put one foot into next summer's tournament, as both aim to end their runs without World Cup participation. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Live blog

Prediction

Denmark takes a quality lead with Christian Eriksen setting up two goals. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories