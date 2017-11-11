Ireland vs. Denmark live stream info, TV channel, updates: How to watch World Cup qualifying on TV, stream online
The first leg provides each team with a chance to put one foot in Russia
Denmark and Ireland square off on Saturday in the first leg of their World Cup playoff, as each look to make it to Russia 2018. The first leg provides both nations with a fantastic opportunity to put one foot into next summer's tournament, as both aim to end their runs without World Cup participation.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
Prediction
Denmark takes a quality lead with Christian Eriksen setting up two goals.
