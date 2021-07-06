The semifinals of the UEFA European Championship is unfamiliar territory for England, which has reached this stage only twice in nine previous appearances in the tournament. England failed to advance each time, losing to Yugoslavia in 1968 and Germany in 1996. England is hoping the third time's a charm as it takes on Denmark on Wednesday in the Euro 2020 semifinals. The Three Lions are coming off a 4-0 triumph over Ukraine in the quarterfinals, while the Danes edged the Czech Republic 2-1 to move on.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest England vs. Denmark odds from William Hill Sportsbook list England as -137 favorites (risk $137 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Denmark vs. England picks, be sure to check out the Euro 2020 predictions from SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Since coming to SportsLine in 2019, the algorithm is up over $8,500.

Now, the model has set its sights on England vs. Denmark at Euro 2020 and locked in its best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for England vs. Denmark:

England vs. Denmark spread: England -0.5

England vs. Denmark over-under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Denmark money line: England -137, Denmark +450, Draw +240

ENG: The Three Lions have posted seven consecutive clean sheets

DEN: The Danes have won three straight in a European Championship for the first time in their history

Top Euro 2020 predictions for England vs. Denmark

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between England and Denmark. The English were held to fewer than three goals in each of their first four tournament contests before busting out against Ukraine. It was their first four-goal effort in the knockout stage of any major tournament since recording a 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final of the 1966 World Cup. Raheem Sterling leads England with three goals after notching eight of the squad's 37 tallies during qualifying.

Denmark has been on fire offensively, scoring 10 goals over its last three matches -- including four in victories over Russia and Wales. The Danes have gotten a boost from Kasper Dolberg since he was moved into the starting lineup in place of Yussuf Poulsen, who missed the round of 16 matchup against Wales due to injury and came off the bench versus the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The 23-year-old Dolberg has produced three goals in his new role, and he's found the back of the net 10 times in 29 appearances for the national team.

How to make Denmark vs. England Euro 2020 picks

The model also has locked in a strong money line pick for England vs. Denmark. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own Euro 2020 picks.

So who wins Denmark vs. England? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the England vs. Denmark money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up over $8,500.