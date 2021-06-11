Group B of the European Championships will get underway this weekend and dark horses Denmark will be up against Scandinavian neighbors and debutants Finland. Parken Stadium will host the clash and the Danes are expected to take an early lead in the group with Belgium and Russia meeting in Saint Petersburg later. Can Denmark handle their status as one of the popular outside bets for summer success, or will the Finns follow the example of Iceland and announce their arrival at international level in memorable fashion?

Storylines

Denmark:

A solid and physical Danish squad has many people suspecting that Kasper Hjulmand's men can go far this summer and the 1992 winners have pedigree at this level having been semifinalists in 1984 as well. With Christian Eriksen back from the dead with Inter Milan, their star man is in good shape and a mean defense will be marshaled by captain Simon Kjaer with set pieces looking likely to be a fruitful source of goals.

Finland:

A team on the up who scored an unexpected victory over France in Paris not that long ago, the Finns will be full of motivation as they represent their country for the first ever time at an international tournament. Not exactly overflowing with quality but with a fair amount of experience and some exciting young talents, they will be a relatively unknown quantity when they kick-off.

Prediction

The Finns to give a good account of themselves but the Danes to edge a tight affair. Pick: Denmark 2-1 Finland.