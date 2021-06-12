The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland resumed on Saturday after a scary moment where Danish star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. The incident occurred just before halftime as he went to receive a ball from a throw-in, dropping to the ground quickly to the shock of everybody. Players quickly called for medical personnel to tend to the Inter Milan man before he received CPR and chest compressions on the field.

He was then taken off on a stretcher as people held up some sort of sheet or blanket to block the view. Teammates accompanied him off the field as the match was suspended. He was transported from Parken Stadium and taken to the Rigshospitalet hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark, where he has been "stabilized" and deemed "awake" by the Danish federation.

The match was officially suspended with the score tied at 0-0.

The match resumed at 2:30 p.m. after a hospitalized, but stable Erisken was able to talk to his teammates and reportedly asked them to go on with the match.

