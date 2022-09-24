France are in Denmark on Sunday to finish their UEFA Nations League campaign with top spot at stake for the hosts and third place at best on the line for the visitors. Didier Deschamps' men beat Austria at Stade de France on Thursday to rise from the foot of the League A Group 1 table but that is about as good as it can get considering how poorly Les Bleus started their UNL quest which the Danes kicked off with a 2-1 victory in Saint-Denis. The French suffered a few more injuries against the Austrians while Denmark trail Croatia after their 2-1 defeat in Zagreb.

Denmark: Finishing top is still a possibility for Kasper Hjulmand's men despite losing home and away to Croatia but that will require the Croats dropping points against Austria in Wien. The Danes will meet with France again at the FIFA World Cup later this year with both in Group D and based on this evidence, finishing as group leaders could be tricky for the French. However, two losses from their past three outings could encourage Les Bleus in Copenhagen.

France: The 2-0 win over Austria was a welcome tonic for Deschamps who still had to suffer two more personnel losses with Mike Maignan and Jules Kounde the latest to join the walking wounded. Luckily for the defending world champions, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe got the goals at Stade de France with Antoine Griezmann playing a key role too. Most of the French hopes will rest with them again this Sunday, but it is too late to salvage anything more than third place this time around after winning the previous edition.

Pick: I am going for a France 1-0 win. This one will be very interesting indeed with an eye on Qatar later this year. Expect it to be a closely fought encounter which is perhaps decided by a single goal. Neither side will be too worried by not dominating this group, but they will not want to give too much about themselves away with at least one more rematch before the end of the year. That is not such a problem for the French who have such a long list of absentees that their World Cup squad will be majorly different to this current squad anyway.