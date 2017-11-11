Denmark vs. Ireland highlights: Amazing goalkeeping gives Irish good road draw

In the World Cup playoffs, Ireland went to Denmark and got a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their playoff, setting themselves up well ahead of next week's second leg.

In a match that was even and saw few chances, Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph came up huge. The Middlesbrough man made a massive double save in the first half in a match where his team only had 28 percent of the ball. Take a look at this:

Randolph and Cornelius play a heart-stopping one-two. Fair play to the Boro keeper #DENIRL #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/5aEN0oEUJo — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 11, 2017

Great saves there. The first was a lovely reaction from Randolph, and on the second he was fortunate it wasn't put closer to the front post. But to save it with his legs like that was something else.

All still to play for in the second leg.