Denmark vs. Ireland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying on TV, stream online

The first leg provides each team with a chance to put one foot in Russia

Denmark and Ireland square off on Saturday in the first leg of their World Cup playoff. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Denmark takes a quality lead with Christian Eriksen setting up two goals. 

