World Cup Group D action will see Denmark face Tunisia on Tuesday. The teams are joined in the group by reigning champs France as well as Australia, while the Danes are the favorites to advance to the next round after the French due to a drastic improvement over the last several years saw them advance to the semifinals of Euro 2020, taking runners-up England to extra time. As for Tunisia, they are back at the World Cup and got their second ever win in the competition in 2018, defeating Panama.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Nov. 22 | Time : 8 a.m.

: Tuesday, Nov. 22 | : 8 a.m. Location : Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Denmark -225; Draw +310; Tunisia +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Denmark: There are some really positive vibes around this team, and a lot of it comes from recent results. They are grouped with France, just like they were in the Nations League, beating them twice, including a 2-0 victory on Sept. 25. They've conceded just five goals in their last seven games, and they should be more than strong enough to get a win here. Expect to see a team that is united, that is confident and that looks to move quickly up the field rather than play patiently.

Tunisia: You'll be hard-pressed to find somebody who thinks they have enough to go through, and so much responsibility will fall on Wahbi Kharzi, who is far and away the teams best and most impactful player. But if he is stifled defensively, who in the world will step up. Expect there to be plenty of pressure on him, especially at the top of the box, putting more importance on a player like Youssef Msakni, who has 17 goals in 82 games and plays his club soccer in Qatar.

Prediction

The game is close for the first half an hour, but the Danes pull away with Eriksen's creativity making all the difference. Pick: Denmark 2, Tunisia 0