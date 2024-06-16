Denmark's Christian Eriksen marked a triumphant return to the Euros on Sunday, scoring in his first game back at the competition since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the pandemic-delayed tournament in 2021. The midfielder started and scored in the 17th minute of Denmark's opening match of Euro 2024 against Slovenia, giving his side the lead. Jonas Wind's light flick in the penalty area meant the ball landed at Eriksen's feet close to goal, and the 32-year-old did not miss from there.

Three years earlier at Denmark's opening match of the Euros against Finland, the match was halted in the 42nd minute when Eriksen suddenly collapsed. Denmark captain Simon Kjaer quickly placed him in the recovery position, which was vital for the medical team to then treat him and eventually ensure he would make a full recovery. Shortly after, he was fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm.

Eriksen missed the rest of the tournament, though the team played in his honor. They resumed the match later that day and though they lost 1-0 to Finland, went on to make a run to the semifinals before eventually losing to England in the penultimate round.

The midfielder eventually made his return to the game in February of 2022, making a substitute appearance during a brief stint with Premier League side Brentford. He played again for the national team the following month and has been a regular for Denmark and current club Manchester United since.

Denmark are expected to emerge out of Group C, which also includes England and Serbia.