The newest team in NWSL now has an official name and branding. Denver is the latest expansion market in the league and will kick off its inaugural season in 2026 alongside fellow expansion side Boston Legacy FC. Denver was announced as the league 16th franchise in January.

The name Denver Summit FC was unveiled on Tuesday after the franchise organized a "Name The Club" vote, with six different pre-selected options, all tied to Denver local references including Denver FC and Denver Gold FC, where fans could select a future name for the club. The online voting campaign contained over 15,000 votes and suggestions, with Denver Summit FC receiving the most first place votes.

"We are pleased to unveil Denver Summit FC as our name and to share our crest and colors with Colorado and the world," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "It was vital for us to name our club in collaboration with our community. Our crest, colors, and brand are representative of Denver and all of Colorado. It embraces our aspirational goals and pioneering spirit to build the best soccer club in the world."

Denver Summit FC branding, colors, and crest were designed by soccer graphic designer Matthew Wolff and have hues of green, white, red, and sandstone. The NWSL side worked with Colorado professional ultimate frisbee franchise, Colorado Summitt, on the naming process. The frisbee team will rebrand ahead of its 2026 season with its own fan voting contest.

"We are excited to firmly place Denver Summit FC in Denver's storied sports lexicon," said Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner, Rob Cohen. "Coloradans are passionate about the outdoors, so it was always our vision that the crest should depict our natural surroundings. Our elevation offers us a distinct home field advantage, and our goal is to build a club that is always pursuing excellence on and off the field. Much like the picturesque Rocky Mountains, our charge is to stand apart while always reaching for new heights."

Summit FC recently announced minority investor and former NFL quarterback Payton Manning as part of the ownership group and broke ground on its state-of-the-art performance center. The franchise also committed to a future NWSL stadium. A 14,500 seat facility to be built at Sante Fe Yards will be the first purpose-built sports and entertainment district built for professional women's sports in Colorado, set to open in Spring of 2028.