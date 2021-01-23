Real Madrid look to bounce back from one of their most embarrassing losses in ages as they head to Deportivo Alaves this Saturday. Last time out Los Blancos lost to third division side Alcoyano on Wednesday in extra time, putting the pressure on Zinedine Zidane after what's been an inconsistent first half of the season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Jan. 23

: Saturday, Jan. 23 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de Mendizorroza -- Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

: Estadio de Mendizorroza -- Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain TV: beIN Sports

Odds: Alaves +650; Draw +360; Real -225 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Alaves: Saturday will mark a month since Alaves won a league match, and the pressure continues to rise with relegation near. The club currently sit one point above the drop zone, having played more games than 18th-place Elche and 19th-place Osasuna. Alaves have a pretty solid defense, but they are averaging less than a goal per game and will need to find some form in front of goal to take anything from this game.

Real Madrid: Only way from here is up. While the result on Wednesday was shocking, it won't be all that surprising if they drop points here. They've won only one of their last five games and are struggling to find any sort of consistency. With two goals scored in their last 307 minutes, this likely isn't the game where the attack comes back to life with Alaves liking to sit deep.

Prediction

Los Blancos bounce back and stay close to the top of the table. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Alaves 1