Paramount+ has announced a brand new, five-part original soccer documentary series, "Destination: European Nights." The series follows journalist Guillem Balagué's path through Europe for the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Champions League, expanding upon the "Stores from the Beautiful Game" collection and will debut exclusively in the United States on Tuesday, June 6 leading up to the June 10 Champions League final live on Paramount+.

Balagué, an award-winning soccer journalist and CBS Sports analyst, travels across the continent for UCL matchdays and this series offers an exclusive and intimate look at the world's greatest club competition.

The first four episodes will premiere on Tuesday, June 6, and the fifth and final episode will premiere in the weeks following the Champions League final (airing live on CBS and Paramount+.)

"Beginning with September's season-opening kickoff, Balagué travels tens of thousands of miles, from Scotland to Israel to Finland to Georgia as well as all the powerhouse cathedrals of the game," a Paramount+ release stated. "Whether pitch side, in family homes or meeting local heroes in the places that define their towns and fandom, Balagué takes viewers on a unique journey with all of Europe buzzing on UEFA Champions League match nights.

"'Destination: European Nights' is a travelogue covering a passion play unlike any other. It provides viewers with unique access and insight to the scenes, the people and the players that provide the genius, drama and thrills that make the UEFA Champions League a must-see destination for every football fan in the world."

Paramount+ soccer series include "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In" and "Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story."

Official trailer