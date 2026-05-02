It's a massive weekend in the United Soccer League. Not only has the league reached a tentative agreement with the USL Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, but there's also a clash atop the Eastern Conference on Saturday between Louisville City FC and Detroit City FC, which you can find on CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m. ET.

The CBA expired at the end of December 2025, and while there was no stoppage in play, it was something that loomed over the season with players observing a moment of silence ahead of each match as they negotiated for better conditions, such as an increase in minimum compensation and better terms for housing and medical care. The new deal is expected to run through 2030, and while the full terms aren't yet known, according to ESPN, minimum contract length is now 12 months, base compensation has now risen, and all players will get health insurance.

How to watch Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC, odds

Date : Saturday, May 2 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 2 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : Keyworth Stadium -- Hamtramck, Michigan

: Keyworth Stadium -- Hamtramck, Michigan TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Detroit City FC +220; Draw +210; Louisville City FC +110

It's a notable step forward as USL prepares to launch the USL Premier League in 2028 while implementing promotion and relegation between the divisions. The makeup of that Premier League is also not yet known, but Detroit and Louisville would be among those who would be expected to be in the top flight when it does materialize.

Successful head coach Danny Cruz may be gone from the Players' Shield winners Louisville, joining Minnesota United as an assistant, but the team hasn't missed a beat under the leadership of interim head coach Simon Bird. When Cruz departed in March, Bird was promoted from an assistant role, and with the club only losing one of their last five league matches, he's making a case for maintaining the role for at least the remainder of the season.

It's tough to move on from a coach like Cruz, but with a strong roster led by a midfield including Taylor Davila and Jansen Wilson, they've been a side that is hard to break down while also being dangerous going forward. With only one loss in seven matches played, Detroit will be up against it, but they'll also be boosted by their home form and knowing where their goals are coming from.

The Chicago Fire are the only team to topple Detroit at home in U.S. Open Cup play, but in league competitions, they've been undefeated. Loisbille will have to keep an eye out for striker Darren Smith. In seven appearances in all competitions, he has six goals and one assist for Detroit.

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In any league, knowing where your goals will come from is critical, and it's a question that Detroit doesn't have to answer. Taylor Calheria was that guy last season, pushing FC Tulsa to the USL Championship final, and Detroit will want to do one better this season. A victory over a team like Louisville at home will go a long way in stating their intentions, which is why, despite this being an early-season clash, it's an important one.