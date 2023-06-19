Another tournament, another coach for Mexico as Diego Cocca has been fired after only five months in the role. The Mexican federation moved on from Tata Martino following crashing out of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar before bringing in Cocca. But, after a third place finish in Concacaf Nations League, Cocca has now been let go prior to the Gold Cup. Jamie Lozano will now take charge for that tournament which begins on June 25 for El Tri.

"The FMF thanks Rodrigo and Diego for their work and dedication during this time and wishes them every success in their future projects," a statement from the Mexican Federation read.

Cocca was brought in to change the fabric of the Mexican national team and instead, he has helped hasten the spiral as Mexico are firmly behind the United States and Canada in the Concacaf pecking order. Not all of this is Cocca's fault, as he's not responsible for Mexico's lack of recruitment or development but he has now become the latest casualty of the job.

Now Lozano will be expected to win the Gold Cup after a three-year spell with the Mexico U-23 team. During that team he oversaw a team that secured a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan. Some players like Memo Ochoa, Henry Martin, and Uriel Antuna were part of that roster and will also be at the Gold Cup under Lozano but the pressure is quite different. Mexico needs to right the ship sooner than later.