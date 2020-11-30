Argentine police searched the home and office Diego Maradona's doctor recently as part of an investigation into the soccer legend's death, according to CNN. Maradona died on Nov. 25 at the age of 60 in his home in the town of Tigre, Argentina. According to Argentina's Telam news agency, police seized documents and multiple cell phones from Dr. Leopoldo Luque's property.

The cops searched the premises after a wrongful death investigation was put into motion by prosecutor John Broyard. In connection with that investigation, Maradona's three daughters testified in court on Saturday, according to CNN. There haven't been any charges filed against anyone regarding Maradona's death.

Luque has informed local authorities that he plans to cooperate with the investigation and maintains his innocence regarding Maradona's death.

"I was at his burial. I was at his funeral. I was with him in every moment because I knew that's what he wanted," Luque told a CNN affiliate over the weekend. "I saw many people whom I had never seen before. And then that one day I wasn't with him, I can't believe it."

Maradona's death is being attributed to a cardiorespiratory issue, according to Clarin. Maradona had his fair share of health issues recently. Earlier in November he was admitted to a hospital and ended up undergoing emergency brain surgery to treat a blood clot. The surgery was successful and Maradona was released from the hospital.