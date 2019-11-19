Diego Maradona leaves managing job at Gimnasia after just two months

Diego Maradona is out as coach at Argentine club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. According to Ole in Argentina, club president Gabriel Pellegrino said an agreement could not be reached on him staying and that he is no longer the first team coach.

Maradona took over as coach of the Buenos Aires province club in September with them in last place and facing relegation. The club is still toward the bottom of the table just over two months later. The Argentine legend, best known for leading his country to the World Cup title in 1986 and often considered one of the top players to ever play, coached eight total games for Gimnasia. His team had zero wins in the league when he arrived and is now up to three with a 3-1-9 record and is in 22nd place in the 24-team league. Gimnasia had won three of its last five league games to help its chances of survival, with Argentina using a point average system to determine relegation.

Maradona arrived at the club to a hero's welcome but things quickly went south with the results just not there. There are also upcoming club elections where a new president will arrive and the club's future is up in the air. This coaching gig was Maradona's fourth since 2011. He arrived in Argentina after coaching Dorados of the Mexico second division, leading the team to an impressive 20-9-9 record.

He also coached Argentina at the 2010 World Cup, losing in the quarterfinals to Germany.

It's unclear what is next for the 59-year-old who has dealt with numerous health issues over the years. He hasn't stated whether he wants to continue coaching.