Diego Maradona says Lionel Messi should quit Argentina and send them 'to hell'

Diego Maradona is coaching in Mexico now, and he has thoughts on the state of Argentina soccer. The Argentina soccer legend is sick of the way that Lionel Messi is being treated, and as Messi takes an indefinite leave from international play, Maradona said that he thinks that Messi should consider making that leave permanent.

When he was asked by Argentina's Clarin what he would tell Messi, Maradona didn't pull any punches, leading off with: "Not to come ... again," via ESPN.

Maradona was asked to clarify if he was telling Messi to retire, and he said: "Yes, because if the under-15 side loses, it's Messi's fault. I would tell him: 'Don't come ... anymore.'"

"I would have liked for him to have sent everyone to hell," Maradona continued. "Because it's not his fault not to be a world champion ... Today the national team doesn't awaken [anything.] Not even to the people. We have lost that. Passion. We are throwing all of the prestige that we won in the toilet."

Argentina lost in the 2014 World Cup final to Germany and it lost in the round of 16 to France earlier this year, but Messi has been met with intense scrutiny for his play at the international level. Argentina hasn't won the World Cup since 1986, and people have gotten restless with the generational talent of Messi continuing to be squandered on the world stage. Maradona is seemingly fed up with the nitpicking of Messi's game.

"I would tell him: "Don't go anymore, man," he told Clarin. "Let's see if they can handle that. Let's see if they're really big men. I would have liked to see him tell us all to f--- off because he's not to blame for us not being world champions."

Maradona was Argentina's biggest fan during the Cup, but he seems to feel for Messi. Maradona was on the 1986 World Cup squad that won it all, but with Messi being viewed as his contemporary, perhaps he sees an alternate career path for himself.

It's a biting indictment of the state of Argentina soccer from one of its most legendary players, and it's one that people will possibly take seriously. While Messi will always have his share of detractors -- particularly as long as Ronaldo is playing across from him -- Maradona's issue seems to be from a stance of ungratefulness from Messi's own fans.

Maradona has praised Messi before, saying he doesn't need a World Cup to prove himself as one of the greats. It appears that this year was just a boiling point.