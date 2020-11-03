Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona is scheduled to undergo emergency brain surgery in his home country to treat a subdural hematoma, ESPN Argentina reports. The 1986 World Cup winner, who just turned 60 on Oct. 30, was hospitalized in La Plata on Monday with anemia, dehydration and depression. An MRI taken on Tuesday revealed the brain issue.

Maradona, who coaches first division side Gimnasia de La Plata, will have his surgery at Clinica Olivos in the capital.

"We did an MRI one month ago and everything was normal," his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, told ESPN. "We repeated the study, and we saw the subdural hematoma. These types of injuries are tough to spot. I don't know it he suffered some kind of hit or fall.

"This is a routine surgery that even [Argentina's] vice president [Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner] has undergone. The panorama has not changed. He continues to have the same clinical diagnosis, but now we have a more concrete diagnosis."

The doctor added that Maradona is alert ahead of surgery.

CBS Sports will have more as information becomes available.