Diego Maradona will reportedly remain as Gimnasia's manager after it looked like he was on his way out

Diego Maradona is staying on as manager of Argentine club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata after all. Earlier this week a report was published by Ole in Argentina saying club president Gabriel Pellegrino was not able to reach an agreement with Maradona to stay with the team as its coach. However, AS reported Thursday that Maradona had several meetings with the team on Thursday and will remain in his role -- at least until his contract expires at the end of the season.

From the AS report:

A number of meetings took place between the current regime and the incoming party on Thursday. This resulted in Pellegrino being convinced to remain as part of the club, an essential condition for Maradona to continue.

Maradona took over as coach of the Buenos Aires province club in September with them in last place and facing relegation. The club is still toward the bottom of the table just over two months later. The Argentine legend, best known for leading his country to the World Cup title in 1986 and often considered one of the top players to ever play, has coached just eight games for Gimnasia so far. His team had zero wins in the league when he arrived and is now up to three with a 3-1-9 record and is in 22nd place in the 24-team league. Gimnasia had won three of its last five league games to help its chances of survival, with Argentina using a point average system to determine relegation.

Maradona arrived at the club to a hero's welcome, and this coaching gig is his fourth since 2011. He arrived in Argentina after coaching Dorados of the Mexico second division, leading the team to an impressive 20-9-9 record. Maradona also coached Argentina at the 2010 World Cup, losing in the quarterfinals to Germany.