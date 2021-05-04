The death of Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona could have been prevented with proper care, according to a medical report on the former player's death submitted to prosecutors. Maradona died on November 25 of a heart attack following a brain operation that occurred earlier that month.

Per the Associated Press, the report notes that "the patient's signs of risk of life were ignored," and the former player "showed unequivocal signs of a prolonged agony period" for over 12 hours. He also did not receive "the minimal requirements" of medical attention for someone with his medical history -- he dealt with a myriad of medical issues after his playing career, with some attributed to alcohol and drug abuse. The report ultimately concludes that had Maradona received "adequate hospitalization," he would not have died then.

This report was submitted to prosecutors in an investigation of seven people, including a brain surgeon and psychiatrist who worked for the Argentine. The lawyer of Leopoldo Luque, the brain surgeon in question, claims that this report is "biased" and "a bad one, with no scientific foundation."

Maradona is considered one of the greatest to ever play the sport he dominated for much of his career. He's best known for his iconic -- or infamous, if you're English -- "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals where he punched in the opening goal of the match. Argentina would go on to win that match, 2-1, and later win the entire competition.